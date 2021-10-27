Ellen Pompeo Was Paid to Not Discuss Patrick Dempsey’s Behavior

During his interview, Washington alleged that Pompeo was “unnerved” by the success of her other costars.

“She couldn’t believe that everybody was more interested in me and Sandra [Oh] and everybody else than her. So I am not shocked that she said what she said [about Denzel Washington],” the Law & Order alum said. “She really thinks that she’s cool with Black people like that, but she’s not.”

During a September episode of her “Tell Me” podcast, Pompeo recalled facing off with Denzel when he directed a 2016 episode of Grey’s Anatomy. After the Massachusetts native gave notes about a scene she was in, the director took issue with that, reportedly saying, “Don’t you tell him what to do.’”

In response, Pompeo recalled firing back, “Listen, motherf–ker, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling?’ Like, ‘You barely know where the bathroom is.'” Pompeo explained that they later figured out their differences.

Washington also claimed that the Life of the Party star “took $5 million dollars under the table” during the height of the Me Too era “to not tell the world how toxic and nasty Patrick Dempsey really was.”