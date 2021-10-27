Top 5

Isaiah Washington Claims Ellen Pompeo Was Paid to Keep Quiet About Patrick Dempsey’s Behavior and More ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Set Allegations

Greys Anatomy Alum Isaiah Ellen Was Paid Keep Quiet About Toxic Set
 James Gourley/Shutterstock
Patrick Dempsey Was a Negative Presence on Set

While discussing his past issues with Dempsey, Washington considered money to be the initial problem between them.

“At this point, I was the highest paid person on that show, next to Patrick Dempsey. Apparently, it got out, so there was a lot of resentment. I understand that but it was based on my roles and my resume. I can’t help that,” the Ghost Ship star explained. “He was called Pilot Poison. No one wanted him on the show. They wanted Rob Lowe.”

Washington noted that although Dempsey received a lot of attention for his role, the Enchanted star was allegedly under an immense amount of stress.

“He was not a nice guy from day one. But he liked me and once I had a conversation with him, he said, ‘Isaiah, do you know that white men are the masters of the universe?’ And I said, ‘You really believe that?’ And he said ‘Absolutely,'” Washington claimed.

