Patrick Dempsey Was a Negative Presence on Set

While discussing his past issues with Dempsey, Washington considered money to be the initial problem between them.

“At this point, I was the highest paid person on that show, next to Patrick Dempsey. Apparently, it got out, so there was a lot of resentment. I understand that but it was based on my roles and my resume. I can’t help that,” the Ghost Ship star explained. “He was called Pilot Poison. No one wanted him on the show. They wanted Rob Lowe.”

Washington noted that although Dempsey received a lot of attention for his role, the Enchanted star was allegedly under an immense amount of stress.

“He was not a nice guy from day one. But he liked me and once I had a conversation with him, he said, ‘Isaiah, do you know that white men are the masters of the universe?’ And I said, ‘You really believe that?’ And he said ‘Absolutely,'” Washington claimed.