Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs

The former Charmed costars reunited on season 16 of the ABC series as sisters, Haylee (Milano) and Heidi Peterson (Combs), who have a sibling at the hospital who is brain dead following a fall at a construction site. The actresses previously played Phoebe and Piper Halliwell, respectively, on the witchy series from 1998 to 2006.