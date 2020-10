Kirk Cameron (Mike Seaver)

The former child star went on to appear on Kirk, Fireproof, Fuller House and the Left Behind film series. He also pursued evangelical work, training fellow Christians to minister and cohosting The Way of the Master.

Cameron tied the knot with Growing Pains costar Chelsea Noble in July 1991. They are parents of six children. They adopted Jack, Isabella, Anna and Luke, while Olivia and James are their biological kids.