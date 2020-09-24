Leonardo DiCaprio (Luke Brower)

Where has DiCaprio been since Growing Pains? Everywhere! The actor went on to star in films including Titanic, The Great Gatsby, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Romeo + Juliet, Catch Me If You Can, The Departed, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Aviator and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He became an Oscar winner in 2016 for The Revenant and has three Golden Globes under his belt.

The activist and producer, who has previously been linked to Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli and Rihanna, has been dating girlfriend Camila Morrone since 2017.