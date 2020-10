Tracey Gold (Carol Seaver)

Gold starred in several TV movies as well as Diagnosis Murder, Touched by an Angel, Melissa & Joey, Wanted and All Hallows’ Eve. The actress has been open about her struggle with an eating disorder and wrote the 2003 book Room to Grow: An Appetite for Life about her battle.

She married husband Roby Marshall in October 1994 after meeting him through Kerns. The couple share four sons: Sage, Bailey, Aiden and Dylan.