Is This the End?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is definitely the end of this particular arc. “I think it’s really been about telling one story between the three films with a couple of sideways adventures,” Gunn told the SDCC audience. “But I think it really is about the one story. This is the final arc that we began at the very beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy, with Peter Quill, with Rocket, seeing where Nebula goes, and even Kraglin, who started out as saying one or two lines in the first movie and is now a main Guardian of the Galaxy.”