What’s Rocket’s Backstory?

That’s one question that will finally be answered in the 2023 flick. “When I first started doing Guardians of the Galaxy, I was like, ‘I don’t know, it sounds a little goofy.’ I thought it was going to be Bugs Bunny joins the Avengers,” Gunn explained at Comic-Con in July 2022. “But then I thought if there is a talking raccoon, how is he real? Where does he come from? I realized he was the saddest creature in the universe, and that’s what this story is about, to a great extent.”