Will the Guardians survive?

That is the big question. Anything can happen when there’s an ending, and Gillan made it clear in a May 2022 Instagram post that she wasn’t so sure that there was a future for her blue alien.

“And that’s a wrap on Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3!” the Scottish actress captioned a photo of her chair via Instagram. “I don’t know if Nebula will return beyond this, it’s possible that this is her final chapter. And if that’s the case, then I just want to say thank you to @jamesgunn for giving me such an interesting, complex and fascinating character to play. I have enjoyed this exploration more than any other character I’ve played. That was one hell of a decade.”