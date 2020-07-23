‘Literally! With Rob Lowe’ Podcast, July 2020

“I met Sheryl before I met you,” Paltrow told Rob Lowe of his wife, Sheryl Berkoff. “I met the Mrs. Lowe when I was 15 or 16. I met Sheryl and I was immediately obsessed with her. First of all, she was dating Keanu Reeves, who was my celebrity crush. And she was so cool.” The Goop founder recalled Berkoff knowing that she was “sneaking cigarettes, and she would come smoke with me behind the trailer [and] she taught me how to give a b–wjob, and you know, all the classic Sheryl stuff. I just worshipped her. I thought she was literally the coolest chick of all time, and she was so awesome to me and I was a high school kid.”