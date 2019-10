Women’s Health, March 2017

“[My readers] are not without judgment. When you’re at the forefront of something that’s new, people can get really reactive: ‘This is crazy! Why are you doing this?’ Then, five years later, everyone’s fine with it. So I have a bit of pattern recognition in hand at this point — which is helpful,” Paltrow said. “Also, when someone doesn’t like something you do, or doesn’t share your interest in something, that doesn’t have anything to do with you.”