Alison Sweeney

Sweeney has been part of the Hallmark Channel family for years, starring in the Murder, She Baked and The Chronicle Mysteries franchises. The Days of Our Lives star appeared in multiple holiday movies for the network before reprising her role as Hannah Swensen in 2021’s Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery. She seemingly cemented her connection to the company by starring alongside Chabert and Autumn Reeser in The Wedding Veil trilogy in early 2022.