Andie MacDowell

In June 2022, MacDowell was announced as the star of the upcoming Hallmark Channel series The Way Home. The primetime show is the first new series to get picked up by the network since 2016, marking a big shift in programming for Crown Media Family Networks. The South Carolina native will play small-town community pilar Del Landry, who is estranged from her daughter, when the show premieres in 2023.

MacDowell has a long history with Hallmark, having portrayed judge Olivia Lockhart on Cedar Cove from 2013 to 2015. She also starred in the network’s hit films At Home in Mitford and The Beach House.

“Our viewers loved Andie MacDowell when she starred in Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove, our first original primetime series,” senior vice president of development at Crown Media Family Networks, Laurie Ferneau said in a statement. “We couldn’t be happier to welcome her home to Hallmark Channel and we know our fans will fall in love with her all over again.”