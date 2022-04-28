Candace Cameron Bure

The Full House alum, who was a staple on Hallmark Channel for years starring in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries franchise and 10 holiday films, announced her switch to GAC Media in April 2022. Under her Candy Rock Entertainment production company, Cameron Bure will develop, produce and star in movies and television across GAC Family and GAC Living, taking on a “prominent executive role at the company to oversee and curate programming for the networks as a whole,” according to a press release.

Her contract originally stated it would be exclusive to rom-coms and holiday films, but Hallmark later announced that they had no plans to make another Aurora Teagarden film with the former child star.