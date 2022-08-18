Catherine Bell
The British actress has been part of the Hallmark Media family since 2008 when she first portrayed Cassandra Nightingale in The Good Witch movie. She has since starred in multiple films for the magical franchise and its corresponding Good Witch series. While the show seemingly came to an end in 2021, the network teased in August 2022 that there’s a future for the witchy characters.
"As far as Good Witch, which I think we're always interested in thinking about what we can do with our most popular IP," EVP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly told reporters during the Television Critics Association press conference, noting, "I can't announce anything specific about that."