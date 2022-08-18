Eric Mabius
Mabius first appeared on the Hallmark Channel in 2012’s How to Fall in Love. One year later, he played Oliver O’Toole on the short-lived Signed, Sealed, Delivered series. While the show ended in 2014, the cast made 12 movies for the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries franchise from 2014 to 2021.
In August 2022, Hallmark Media hinted that the network doesn’t think it’s “finished” with the Signed, Sealed, Delivered films. “The fandom and the passion for that franchise is unusual,” the company’s president and CEO Wonya Lucas told reporters during the Television Critics Association press conference of the beloved franchise. “And so, we listen. We hear. I’d say, Stand by!”Back to top