Erin Cahill

The A Timeless Christmas star signed an exclusive multi-picture overall deal with Hallmark Media in October 2022.

“I am honored to work with the legendary Hallmark family, telling beautiful stories that touch the hearts of so many people,” Cahill said in a statement to Variety at the time. “Hallmark has been a welcoming home for me as an actress and a producer, and I look forward to sharing all the amazing things we’ve been creating together.”

At the time of her deal, Cahill had starred in nine films for the network and executive produced the first original movie made for Hallmark Movies Now, Every Time a Bell Rings, in December 2021.