Erin Krakow

Krakow has been starring on Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart since 2014. The long-running series has yet to be renewed for a season 10 so Krakow’s future with the network is unknown. The Pennsylvania native has become a holiday film staple over the years, helming the Father Christmas movies and 2019’s Sense, Sensibility & Snowman. Her most recent film for the network is 2021’s It Was Always You.