Geoff Gustafson
The Canada native made his mark on Hallmark by playing Norman Dorman on the Signed, Sealed, Delivered series. He continued to hook viewers in with his quirky character throughout the franchise’s 12 films, including 2021’s Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made. Gustafson has continued to find success with Hallmark Media in romance movies like 2019’s A Summer Romance, 2020’s Wedding Every Weekend and 2021’s The 27-Hour Day.
The channel's parent company announced during the August 2022 TCA press conference that more Signed, Sealed, Delivered movies could be coming. "The fandom and the passion for that franchise is unusual," Hallmark Media's president and CEO explained, teasing, "And so we listen."