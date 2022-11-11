Hunter King

The Life in Pieces alum made her Hallmark Channel debut in early 2022 with Hidden Gems. She then costarred alongside Rhiannon Fish in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ fall release Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths. Her third movie for the company, A Corgi Christmas, aired in November 2022.

That same month, King signed a multi-picture deal with Hallmark Media. “I feel so incredibly grateful and lucky to be part of the Hallmark family! Growing up, I would drive past Hallmark’s headquarters nearly every day and dream about getting the chance to be in one of their movies some day,” the actress said in a press release. “Getting to make three Hallmark movies this year has already been so amazing and I’m so excited for what’s to come. I get to be in Hallmark movies for a living! Are you kidding me? Is this real life?”