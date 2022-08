James Denton

The Desperate Housewives alum made his Hallmark debut with 2014’s Stranded in Paradise before landing the role of Dr. Sam Radford on the Good Witch series one year later. The series wrapped in 2021 but Denton has since been seen in the seasonal rom-com A Kiss Before Christmas, which premiered on the channel in 2021. In August 2022, Hallmark Media revealed that it’s “always interested” in thinking about more Good Witch episodes or movies, giving fans hope for more Denton.