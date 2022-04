Jessica Lowndes

After starring in GAC Family’s Harmony From The Heart in February 2022, Lowndes cemented her future with the network by signing a four-picture deal. The 90210 alum will star, write, direct and executive produce all the projects. Lowndes previously collaborated with GAC Family as the star and executive producer 2021’s Angel Falls Christmas. Her last Hallmark movie was 2021’s Mix Up in the Mediterranean.