Jill Wagner

The North Carolina native has been part of the Hallmark family since 2015. Some of her biggest holiday films include the Christmas in Evergreen franchise, Hearts of Winter and The Angel Tree. The actress is best known for playing professor Amy Winslow — alongside Kristoffer Polaha as detective Travis Burke — in the Mystery 101 movie franchise. The last film of the mystery series, Deadly History, was released in 2021, but its cliffhanger ending lead fans to believe more movies could be coming.

In May 2022, GAC Media announced that Wagner would be working alongside Mathison on an upcoming holiday film, The Christmas Farm, which is set to premiere as part of GAC Family’s annual “Great American Christmas” celebration that fall.