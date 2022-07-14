Jonathan Bennett

The Mean Girls star will make his debut as an executive producer for Hallmark Channel with 2022’s Wedding of a Lifetime. The news comes after Bennett signed an exclusive, multi-picture deal with Crown Media Family Networks in spring of 2022.

“I love working with Hallmark and am grateful to expand our work together as an executive producer on this project,” the actor, who will also play the lead in the film, said in a July 2022 statement. “While it’s always fun to act in these movies, it has been a very different and rewarding experience to work on the filmmaking side and to collaborate with such talented people behind the scenes to bring it to life. I’m so proud of this story and hope the fans love it as much as I do.”