Kristin Booth
The Canadian actress has played Shane McInerney in all 12 Signed, Sealed, Delivered movies, the last of which premiered on Hallmark’s Movies & Mysteries in 2021. She also portrayed the Postables character on the 2014 series by the same name. Hallmark Media announced in August 2022 that it’s “always thinking about” how it can expand that franchise, which would mean more for Booth and her costars. “[I] don’t think we’re finished with that,” the EVP of programming told reporters at the TCA presentation.Back to top