Lori Loughlin

Crown Media cut tied with the Full House alum following her arrest and involvement in the college admission scandal in 2019. Loughlin, who was the star of the network’s long-running series When Calls the Heart, made her return to TV in December 2021 on GAC Family’s two-part Christmas special for When Hope Calls. The new network announced earlier that year that Loughlin would reprise her role of Abigail Stanton on season 2 of the spinoff.