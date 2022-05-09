Luke Macfarlane

The Brothers & Sisters alum signed a multi-picture deal with Crown Media Family Networks in May 2022. “I’m excited to be part of the joy that Hallmark brings to their viewers, not only for Christmas but to be able to participate in telling these heartfelt stories all year long,” Macfarlane said in a statement to Deadline. “I’m really grateful to have this opportunity.”

Macfarlane has cemented himself as a Hallmark Channel favorite after starring in Just Add Romance, A Valentine’s Match, Taking a Shot at Love and Christmas in My Heart. He is set to appear in Hallmark Channel’s June 2022 release Moriah’s Lighthouse.