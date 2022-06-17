Ryan Paevey

The California native inked an exclusive multi-picture deal with Crown Media Family Networks in May 2022, ahead of the release of the June 2022 release of Hallmark’s Two Tickets to Paradise.

“Being part of Hallmark is like no other experience I have ever had,” Paevey said in a statement. “The creative people I’ve had the pleasure of working with both at the network and on every set have made this collaboration so special and I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Hallmark viewers may recognize Paevey as Donovan Darcy in the Marrying Mr. Darcy movie franchise. He has also appeared in holiday hits for the network, including Christmas at the Plaza and Coyote Creek Christmas.