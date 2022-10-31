Will Kemp

The English actor is known for his worldly rom-coms on Hallmark Channel, including 2018’s Royal Matchmaker, 2019’s Love, Romance & Chocolate and 2020’s The Christmas Waltz. Ahead of his 2022 holiday release, Jolly Good Christmas, Kemp signed a multi-picture overall deal with Hallmark Media that includes exclusivity on holiday movies.

The Reign alum will also develop and produce new projects for the network as part of his arrangement, Deadline reported in October 2022. “Will Kemp brings great versatility to each and every role and we’re excited to expand our partnership with him to develop new programming,” the executive vice president of programming at Hallmark Media said in a statement at the time. “We can’t wait for viewers to see will in Jolly Good Christmas, where he gets to showcase his ability to play both comedic and heartfelt moments.”