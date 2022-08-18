Cancel OK

Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe

Lowe became a Hallmark staple after playing Rita Haywith on the Signed, Sealed, Delivered series from 2013 to 2014. In addition to reprising the role in 12 films for the network, she has also appeared in several holiday movies. Fans may remember the Canadian actress from 2016’s Hearts of Christmas, 2017’s Christmas at Holly Lodge and 2019’s Christmas at Dollywood.

Fans could be getting more from Lowe in the future after Hallmark Media’s confirmed in August 2022 that the Signed, Sealed, Delivered franchise is not “finished.”

