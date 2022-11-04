Cancel OK
Niall Matter, Rachel Boston and More Stars Confess Their Favorite Hallmark Movie Trope

Jonathan Bennett and George Kriss Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas, New York, USA - 20 Oct 2022
Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa. Photo Image Press/Shutterstock
Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa

“My favorite would probably be the near-miss kiss because it just makes it so much more satisfying when it happens,” Krissa, who costars with Bennett in The Holiday Sitter, told Us.

Bennett added: “We do about six near-miss kisses in The Holiday Sitter. We give everyone everything they want. And what’s so special about The Holiday Sitter is that yes, an LGBTQ+-led movie, but it’s not for just LGBTQ+ people. The Holiday Sitter is a movie for everyone just like Hallmark Channel is for everyone. And Christmas is for everyone.”

