Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa

“My favorite would probably be the near-miss kiss because it just makes it so much more satisfying when it happens,” Krissa, who costars with Bennett in The Holiday Sitter, told Us.

Bennett added: “We do about six near-miss kisses in The Holiday Sitter. We give everyone everything they want. And what’s so special about The Holiday Sitter is that yes, an LGBTQ+-led movie, but it’s not for just LGBTQ+ people. The Holiday Sitter is a movie for everyone just like Hallmark Channel is for everyone. And Christmas is for everyone.”