Jonathan Bennett

“Getting to executive produce The Holiday Sitter and tell the story was a dream come true — when you have a network like Hallmark that supports you full-heartedly and wants to make sure that they tell your story accurately and tell it correctly, to make sure that they do the best job possible on storytelling, it’s absolutely amazing,” the Mean Girls alum said. “What’s so special about Hallmark Channel is the fact that their stories lead with love and family and that’s what The Holiday Sitter is and they were so supportive of this journey from the moment I had the idea to bring it to fruition. They supported the journey wholeheartedly and wanted to make sure that we told the story in the best way we could.”