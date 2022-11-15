Nikki DeLoach

“I don’t think anybody does Christmas the way Hallmark does. There’s a magic to it, No 1. Also, you know, they were the very first ones that got put me in a Christmas movie. And they’ve been so good to me,” the Gift of Peace star said. “So for me, it’s like, ‘Why would I go anywhere else?’ These people are my family — all the actors, our executives, our creative executives are my friends. And, you know, there’s something about the Hallmark audience I will say that is unlike any other audience. I’ve been on every other network — FOX, MTV CBS. I can tell you; you will not have this at another network. There’s so much love. It’s genuine, it’s real. Also, the fans. You just can’t beat them. I don’t do conventions, but I do go to Christmas conventions. And the reason why it’s the real Hallmark Christmas movie fans — the stories that they share, and the love that comes out of them is so real and deep. And it’s changed me. It’s changed me in this industry where you’re often thought of as just a commodity, but to them, you’re a part of their lives. And that is that something you always yearn to be a part of.”