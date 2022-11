Aimee Teegarden: ‘My Christmas Family Tree’

“They’re all so wonderful and special in their own right. The one that I did last year is coming to mind — the one that I did with Andrew Walker. It was really fun. And it was really about this family and found family,” the Christmas Class Reunion star told Us, agreeing that the 2021 film had more twists than a classic Hallmark movie. “I would love to see what they would do with a sequel.”