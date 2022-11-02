Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa: ‘The Holiday Sitter’

“We would love to do a sequel to The Holiday Sitter because I think it’s gonna be really fun for the Hallmark audience to see two men fall in love for the first time. We’re gonna see the first gay-led Christmas rom-com [on the network],” the Mean Girls star told Us, with his costar by his side. “So you’re seeing two guys fall in love with the holidays. And I think the audience will fall in love with Jason and Sam and really want to follow their journey, like ‘OK, so they met and they fall in love what happens next?’ So I would love to do a sequel to The Holiday Sitter so we could tell the story of what happens next.”