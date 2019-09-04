TV

Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Movie Lineup 2019: All 40 Premiere Dates Revealed

By
Priscilla Presley Christmas at Graceland Hallmark Movies Christmas Gallery
 MediaPunch/Shutterstock
40
41 / 40

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays

Sunday, November 24
Stars: Adrian Grenier, Kaitlin Doubleday, Priscilla Presley and Chase Bryant

Back to top