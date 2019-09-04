TV

Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Movie Lineup 2019: All 40 Premiere Dates Revealed

Jill Wagner Christmas Wishes and Misteltoe Kisses
 Bettina Strauss/Crown Media
Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses

Saturday, October 26
Stars: Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis and Donna Mills

