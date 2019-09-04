TV

Hallmark Channel's Christmas Movie Lineup 2019

Scott Wolf and Kristin Chenoweth A Christmas Love Story Hallmark Movies Christmas Gallery
Hallmark Hall of Fame: A Christmas Love Story

Saturday, December 7
Stars: Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf, Keith Robinson and Kevin Quinn

