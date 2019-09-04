TV Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Movie Lineup 2019: All 40 Premiere Dates Revealed By Emily Longeretta September 4, 2019 Hallmark 40 41 / 40 Hallmark Hall of Fame: A Christmas Love Story Saturday, December 7Stars: Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf, Keith Robinson and Kevin Quinn Back to top More News This Top-Rated Overnight Repair Treatment Can Improve Our Skin While We Sleep Shoppers Are Calling This Anti-Aging Serum ‘Heaven in a Bottle’ (Now 25% Off!) Over 3,000 Reviewers Say This Is the Best Nail Product They’ve Ever Used More News