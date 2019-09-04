TV

Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Movie Lineup 2019: All 40 Premiere Dates Revealed

By
Blake Shelton Time for You to Come Home for Christmas Hallmark Movies Christmas Gallery
 AFF-USA/Shutterstock
40
41 / 40

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas

Friday, December 6
EP: Blake Shelton, Stars TBD
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “Miracles of Christmas”

Back to top