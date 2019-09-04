TV

Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Movie Lineup 2019: All 40 Premiere Dates Revealed

By
Torrey DeVitto Write Before Christmas Hallmark Movies Christmas Gallery
 Christos Kalohoridis/Crown Media
40
41 / 40

Write Before Christmas

Thursday, November 28
Stars: Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray, Grant Show, Lolita Davidovich and Drew Seeley

Back to top