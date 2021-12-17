Alison Sweeney

The Days of Our Lives actress starred as single mom Jenny, who falls for an injured firefighter named Jeff (Greg Vaughan) in 2013’s Second Chance. Two years later, she cemented herself as one of the biggest stars on the Hallmark Channel with her role as Hannah Swensen in the Murder, She Baked movie mystery films. Sweeney began playing podcaster Alex McPherson in the Chronicle Mysteries movies in 2019. She reprised her role as baker Hannah Swensen in 2021’s Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, which is the first of many new detective films from the network.

Top Movies: The Irresistible Blueberry Farm, Time for You to Come Home for Christmas, Good Morning Christmas!, Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery, The Chronicles Mysteries: Vines That Bind and Open by Christmas.

Hallmark Signature: While she may come off as a meddler who likes to snoop, Sweeney’s characters usually have a heart of gold and just want to keep everyone safe.