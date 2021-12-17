Ashley Williams

The New York native made her mark on Hallmark with her Halloween-themed movie debut, 2015’s October Kiss. She has since appeared in more than 10 seasonal films for the channel, including the Christmas in Evergreen franchise. The actress teamed up with her big sister, Kimberly Williams Paisley, in 2021 for two Christmas movies — Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday and Sister Swap: Christmas in the City.

Top Movies: Love on a Limb, Christmas in Evergreen, Northern Light of Christmas, Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater and the Sister Swap films.

Hallmark Signature: The kind-hearted, overly expressive star seems to have a smile fixed on her face at all times — and is ready to spread cheer wherever she goes.