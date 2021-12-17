Autumn Reeser

The O.C. alum first popped up on the network in 2012’s Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade. Two years later, she played an heiress named Elyse who finds romance with a lawyer that she meets at a costume ball in Midnight Masquerade. In 2015, Reeser starred in two Hallmark movies — I Do, I Do, I Do and A Country Wedding — before she made a holiday movie for the channel with 2017’s A Bramble House Christmas.

Top Movies: Midnight Masquerade, I Do, I Do, I Do, A Country Wedding, Valentine Ever After, Love on the Menu, All Summer Long, Christmas Under the Stars and The 27-Hour Day.

Hallmark Signature: An on the go, head on a swivel type woman who is very active, loves the outdoors and moves a mile a minute.