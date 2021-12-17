Bethany Joy Lenz

The One Tree Hill alum has been popping up on the network since her 2012 holiday film, The Christmas Secret, where her character discovers a magical family heirloom that brings her love and good fortune. She has since appeared in a variety of films, including the spring fever hit Bottled With Love and Valentine’s Day favorite A Valentine’s Match. In 2021, she costarred with Tyler Hynes in the holiday movie An Unexpected Christmas.

Top Movies: Christmas Secret, Royal Matchmaker, Bottled With Love, Just My Type and Five Star Christmas.

Hallmark Signature: Independent, strong-willed and longing for love, the actress seems to play women with spunk.