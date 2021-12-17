Candace Cameron Bure

The Full House alum, who has been dubbed the queen of Christmas, appeared in her first Hallmark Channel movie, Moonlight & Mistletoe, in 2008. She has since become a staple on the network as one of its most-featured actresses and a go-to producer. In addition to starring films like Puppy Love and Let It Snow, Cameron Bure is the leading lady in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries movies, which follow librarian Aurora Teagarden as she solves crimes in her small town and beyond.

Top Movies: Christmas Under Wraps, A Christmas Detour, A Shoe Addict’s Christmas, Christmas Town, If I Only Had Christmas and the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries franchise.

Hallmark Signature: Little miss everything! Cameron Bure gravitates toward curious characters, who are feisty, focused, full of personality and always follow their hearts.