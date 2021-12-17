Cindy Busby

Busby had a small role in 2014’s Lucky in Love before landing a role on Cedar Cove. The Canadian actress portrayed Rebecca Jennings on the Hallmark series for two seasons from 2014 to 2015. She has played Elizabeth Scott in two Mr. Darcy films — Unleashing Mr. Darcy and Marrying Mr. Darcy — and starred in a variety of travel movies on the channel, including Romance in the Air, which takes place in Lake Tahoe, California.

Top Movies: Unleashing Mr. Darcy, Royal Hearts, A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love, Love in the Forecast, Follow Me to Daisy Hills and Chasing Waterfalls.

Hallmark Signature: Well-rounded, sweet, smart and open to new things, this woman is ready to hit the ground running.