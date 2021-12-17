Danica McKellar

The Wonder Years alum has been a fixture for the Hallmark Channel since portraying event planner Jessica Summers alongside Paul Greene in 2015’s Perfect Match. The same year, she appeared in her first holiday movie, Crown for Christmas, in which she played governess Allie, who falls for the royal she works for. In 2019, she landed the role of Angie Dove in the Matchmaker Mysteries movie series alongside Victor Webster. As a TV matchmaker, Angie has a keen sense about people which helps Detective Kyle Cooper (Webster) solve crimes.

In October 2021, GAC — which was acquired by Former CEO of Crown Media Family Networks (Hallmark Channel’s parent company) Bill Abbott in June of that year — announced an exclusive four-picture deal with McKellar. The actress with star and executive produce movies for GAC Family and GAC Living.

Top Movies: Crown for Christmas, Campfire Kiss, Very, Very Valentine, Love in Design, Love and Sunshine, Christmas at Dollywood and Christmas She Wrote.

Hallmark Signature: McKellar’s onscreen personas are ready for anything, never give up and aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty.