Erin Cahill

The Virginia native starred in her first holiday Hallmark movie in 2016. She played a single mom named Laurel in Sleigh Bells Ring, who finds her way back to an old flame while organizing her city’s Christmas parade. Two years later, Cahill appeared in another festive film, Last Vermont Christmas, which she followed up with 2020’s A Timeless Christmas and 2021’s Every Time a Bell Rings.

Top Movies: Last Vermont Christmas, Love, Fall & Order, The Secret Ingredient, A Timeless Christmas and Every Time a Bell Rings.

Hallmark Signature: Competitive, confident and courageous, Cahill’s characters are total go-getters who appear to be very ladylike.