Erin Krakow

The Pennsylvania native earned her stripes as a Hallmark leading lady when she landed the role of Elizabeth Thatcher, who becomes Elizabeth Thornton, on When Calls the Heart in 2014. She has played the small-town teacher for eight seasons. Krakow appeared in her first two movies for the network that same year with Chance at Romance and the holiday film A Cookie Cutter Christmas. Her biggest Christmas hit, however, has been playing Miranda Chester in the Father Christmas trilogy.

Top Movies: Finding Father Christmas, Marrying Father Christmas, A Summer Romance, Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen and It Was Always You.

Hallmark Signature: The all-American, girl next door appears to be quiet and reserved, but in reality, she’s a force to be reckoned with and totally lovable.