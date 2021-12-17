Holly Robinson Peete

The actress appeared as a supporting character in 2015’s Angel of Christmas before landing the role of Michelle Lansing in the Christmas in Evergreen film franchise two years later. Robinson Pete has since starred in three more of the holiday movies in addition to other festive films for the network. She began playing TV chef Billie Blessings in the Morning Show Mysteries franchise in 2019 alongside Rick Fox as Detective Ian Jackson.

Top Movies: A Family Christmas Gift, The Christmas Doctor, Our Christmas Journey and Morning Show Mysteries: Countdown to Murder.

Hallmark Signature: Eye on the prize, Robinson Pete tends to portray hard-working women who aren’t afraid to fight for what they know they deserve.